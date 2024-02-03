Search

Business

UAE Dirham rises against Pakistani rupee - AED to PKR rate – 3 Feb 2024

Web Desk
11:58 AM | 3 Feb, 2024
UAE Dirham rises against Pakistani rupee - AED to PKR rate – 3 Feb 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistani currency remains under pressure against UAE Dirham in open market, as UAE touches Rs76.6 for buying and Rs77.45 for selling on Saturday.

On Saturday, AED saw 10-paisa rise as compared to Friday's closing rate of Rs76.45.

UAe Dirham is crucial especially for those who are earnings in official UAE currency.

AED to PKR Rate – 3 Feb 2024

Date Exchange Rate Difference
3 Feb 2024 Rs76.60 Rs0.10
2 Feb 2024 Rs76.50

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 3 Feb forex rates

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

12:18 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Rupee gains marginal increase against US dollar in intra-day trade 

12:25 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's outgoing govt increases petrol price by Rs13.55 for Feb ...

11:05 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan to go up by Rs8 per litre from Feb 1

04:20 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 22%

11:01 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee starts week on positive note against US ...

12:18 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Punjab Driving license fee 2024: Drivers to face 2600 percent fee ...

Business

12:44 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Banks in Pakistan to remain closed for three days in a row

10:08 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Bloomberg survey finds Imran Khan as top pick to oversee Pakistan’s ...

10:00 AM | 2 Feb, 2024

ECC approves Rs7.15b for federal education, professional training  

06:48 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billion worth of financing ...

09:40 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

Pakistan jacks up electricity prices by Rs4.66/unit on account of ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:58 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

UAE Dirham rises against Pakistani rupee - AED to PKR rate – 3 Feb 2024

Gold & Silver Rate

06:52 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 3 Feb forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 3rd February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: