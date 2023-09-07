Electricity bills: Relief for power consumers using up to 200 units from late surcharge

ISLAMABAD – Protests against high electricity bills have jolted Pakistan over the past week, with a large number of inflation-weary people taking to the streets and setting their electricity bills alight across the country of over 240 million.

As the electricity price almost doubled in the last 3 months to about 50 rupees per unit, the government approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for relief to the electricity consumers.

In a recent development, finance ministry said interim PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar will get the cabinet approval of the plan through summary circulation which will be a sigh of relief for people using up to 200 units of electricity.

The government reportedly sought relief for users consuming upto 400 units but US-based lender has reportedly refused to give relief for a second slab.

People consuming up to 200 units will not be slapped with a late surcharge [fine] if haven’t paid the monthly bills for August on time and they are also allowed to pay the amount in installments.

To avoid huge losses, the government started a massive crackdown against electricity thieves as the country suffered billions. Amid growing circular debt, the interim government announced amendments to the Electricity Theft Control Act through an ordinance and will establish special courts dedicated to curbing electricity pilferage.