Pakistan mulls closing markets, shopping malls at sunset in fresh energy saving plan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is considering stern measures to save energy, including closing all shopping malls and markets at sunset, as the South Asian nation grapples with a crippling power and economic crisis.
Media reports suggest that the Ministry of Energy has proposed closing down commercial activities at Maghrib prayer, at the sunset hour of the day.
The new desperate measures are likely to be implemented after consultations with Chambers of Federations and Traders unions.
The provincial governments will be asked to implement this proposal after the final proposal, while the government also eyed legislation to overcome the power crisis.
The new initiative of closing down markets at sunset will help save more than 1500 MW of electricity per day.
While other utilities have been witnessing fluctuation in prices, monthly electricity bills have been plaguing masses the most in Pakistan and masses are demanding caretakers to reverse the additional charges that have made electricity almost unaffordable.
The country's energy production consists of oil, natural gas, and coal, and lack of investment in exploration and development activities made Islamabad dependent on imports as nearly 40 percent of its primary energy supply is imported.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 7, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338.7
|342
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398.1
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|87.7
|88.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|808.76
|816.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.76
|44.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.28
|2.36
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.65
|994.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.87
|180.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|790.13
|798.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|342.19
|344.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.69
|8.84
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,585.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (7 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.