Pakistan mulls closing markets, shopping malls at sunset in fresh energy saving plan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is considering stern measures to save energy, including closing all shopping malls and markets at sunset, as the South Asian nation grapples with a crippling power and economic crisis.

Media reports suggest that the Ministry of Energy has proposed closing down commercial activities at Maghrib prayer, at the sunset hour of the day.

The new desperate measures are likely to be implemented after consultations with Chambers of Federations and Traders unions.

The provincial governments will be asked to implement this proposal after the final proposal, while the government also eyed legislation to overcome the power crisis.

The new initiative of closing down markets at sunset will help save more than 1500 MW of electricity per day.

While other utilities have been witnessing fluctuation in prices, monthly electricity bills have been plaguing masses the most in Pakistan and masses are demanding caretakers to reverse the additional charges that have made electricity almost unaffordable.

The country's energy production consists of oil, natural gas, and coal, and lack of investment in exploration and development activities made Islamabad dependent on imports as nearly 40 percent of its primary energy supply is imported.