Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Synergy Group wins renowned AFAA Award for SBP’s Asaan Mobile Account campaign

Synergy Group Wins Renowned Afaa Award For Sbps Asaan Mobile Account Campaign

KARACHI – Synergy Group has been praised at the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) awards, winning in the “Banking Insurance & Finance” category for its creative campaign on the State Bank of Pakistan’s Asaan Mobile Account.

The campaign was celebrated for its impactful messaging around financial inclusion, highlighting the ease and accessibility that the Asaan Mobile Account offers to individuals nationwide.

The campaign emphasises the State Bank of Pakistan’s commitment to simplifying banking by enabling access through mobile phones, a crucial step in expanding financial services to unbanked segments. Synergy Group’s campaign successfully demonstrated how this solution brings banking to users’ fingertips, promoting economic empowerment across diverse communities in Pakistan.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Group, Mr. Ahmed Kapadia, expressed gratitude to the AFAA for acknowledging Synergy’s work. “We would like to thank the AFAA for recognising our work on the Asaan Mobile Account campaign. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to producing creative and effective solutions that not only meet our clients’ needs but also create meaningful impact,” said Mr. Kapadia.

“At Synergy, we are committed to making a difference in the world of advertising and marketing, always striving to push boundaries to create work that resonates and delivers. We look forward to continuing this journey, setting new standards, and contributing to positive change in the industry,” added Mr. Kapadia.

Synergy Group’s win at the AFAA further strengthens its position as a leader in advertising and marketing innovation, highlighting its ability to drive growth and transformation for clients across various sectors. This recognition further sheds light on the Group’s commitment to purpose-driven campaigns that align with the evolving needs of Pakistan’s dynamic marketplace.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 6 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 279
Euro EUR 300.00 302.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.45 360.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76.00
Australian Dollar AUD 182.95 185.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.07 202.47
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.82 40.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.35 35.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.37 906.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.34 63.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.23 167.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.98 25.28
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.56 76.26
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.37 209.37
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 320.05 322.85
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search