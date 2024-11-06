Female student dies of heart attack while taking B.Ed exam in Sheikhupura

LAHORE – A student died on Wednesday due to heart attack while taking the B.Ed exam in Sheikhupura city of Punjab.

Reports said the student, who had come to take the exam at the Pir Bahar Shah College, passed away due to cardiac arrest at the examination center.

The deceased has been identified as Sila Kanwal. Her bodt was handed over to the family in the presence of the assistant commissioner of the city.

It is recalled that a student died after falling from the roof of a hostel while talking on the phone in Faisalabad last month.

According to the police, the incident occurred at a private hostel in Dhobi Ghat. The deceased, 24-year-old Suneha, was a student at Government Islamia College and was a resident of Tandlianwala.

The police stated that Suneha allegedly fell from the fourth floor while talking on the phone. Investigations are underway to determine whether it was murder, suicide or an accidental death.