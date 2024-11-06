Sahiwal boy forces girl to drink acid for refusing to talk on phone

SAHIWAL – A girl was forced to drink acid by a boy for refusing to talk on the mobile phone in an area of Sahiwal.

The victim, 16, is battling for life at a hospital where her condition is critical, reports said. Police have registered a case against a suspect named Usman on a complaint lodged by a family member of the girl.

The First Information Report (FIR) states that the family had previously rejected his marriage proposal for the girl. Later the suspect had tried to give a mobile phone to the girl to talk.

After the girl refused to talk to him, he alleged forced her to drink acid.

It is recalled that a woman had killed two children by making them drink acid after her husband, who lived abroad, threatened to divorce her.

Among the dead children were 6-year-old Ahal and 7-year-old Sahil.