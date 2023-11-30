Search

PakistanWeather

Lahore breathes easy after rain, as showers clear toxic smog

Web Desk
10:58 AM | 30 Nov, 2023
lahore rain
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore received light rainfall in the wee hours of Thursday, bringing much-needed respite from hazardous air pollution in the metropolis of over 22 million.

The overall air quality of Lahore slipped after light rainfall in the capital city, but AQI still shows Air pollution level is still unhealthy.

The midnight showers transformed Lahore’s skyline, ushering in fresh air while people are suffering respiratory issues. The metropolis now moved down to sixth position in the ranking of most polluted cities.

Rainfall was widespread across various areas, including Mall Road, Gulberg, Iqbal Town, Multan Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Jail Road, Canal Road, and other parts of the city.

The showers also brought drop in mercury as the temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius.

Lahore to remain shut today to tackle smog

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:39 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

Sikh yatris robbed by 'policemen' in Lahore

11:44 AM | 29 Nov, 2023

Lahore Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of Punjab

05:05 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

LHC orders closure of business activities by 10 pm daily in Lahore

04:31 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Four cops arrested after Pakistani cricketers expose corruption in ...

01:05 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Islamabad Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash capital this week

11:23 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Caretaker Punjab CM inaugurates Lahore's Cavalry Underpass

Advertisement

Latest

02:10 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

Indian woman Anju, who travelled to Pakistan to marry love of her life, returns home

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 30 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30th November, 2023

Forex

Rupee recovers marginally against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against US dollar as it appreciated in the open bank market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar moved up and was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.3 288.15
Euro EUR 311 314
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.67 767.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.63 36.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.7 935.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 325.9 328.4
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase; Check today’s gold rates 30 November 2023

KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 30 November 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,420.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,380, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,275 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,950.

In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: