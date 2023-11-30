Lahore breathes easy after rain, as showers clear toxic smog

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore received light rainfall in the wee hours of Thursday, bringing much-needed respite from hazardous air pollution in the metropolis of over 22 million.

The overall air quality of Lahore slipped after light rainfall in the capital city, but AQI still shows Air pollution level is still unhealthy.

The midnight showers transformed Lahore’s skyline, ushering in fresh air while people are suffering respiratory issues. The metropolis now moved down to sixth position in the ranking of most polluted cities.

Rainfall was widespread across various areas, including Mall Road, Gulberg, Iqbal Town, Multan Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Jail Road, Canal Road, and other parts of the city.

The showers also brought drop in mercury as the temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius.