4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Swat, adjourning areas
01:48 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Share
SWAT – An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolted swat and parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Thursday.
Reports in local media quoting the National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the reported depth of the quake was 118 kilometers while its originating center was Hindukush mountain range.
However, no reports of casualties or loss of property have been reported so far.
Earlier this month, Swat and its surrounding areas had witnessed a 5.1 magnitude earthquake, causing fear and panic among the residents.
More to follow…
- Fakhr-e-Alam seeks help to find the street artist who played ...04:01 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Asian Development Bank powers Pakistan with $235mn to upgrade ...02:28 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- 4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Swat, adjourning areas01:48 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Fakhr-e-Alam seeks help to find the street artist who played Pakistan's national anthem ...
04:01 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
-
- Netizens point out striking resemblance between the last scene of ...11:46 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
- Sarwat Gillani addresses the backlash on her PDA-packed pictures08:16 PM | 18 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021