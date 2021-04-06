4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Swat, adjourning areas

SWAT – An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolted swat and parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Thursday.

Reports in local media quoting the National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the reported depth of the quake was 118 kilometers while its originating center was Hindukush mountain range.

However, no reports of casualties or loss of property have been reported so far.

Earlier this month, Swat and its surrounding areas had witnessed a 5.1 magnitude earthquake, causing fear and panic among the residents.

More to follow…