Video of Mufti Munir Shakir’s targeted attack surfaces online

PESHAWAR – A video showing the targeted attack on prominent religious scholar and founder of the banned group Lashkar-i-Islam, Mufti Munir Shakir, surfaced online on Monday. He was killed in a bomb blast on the outskirts of Peshawar on Saturday.

The footage, now circulating widely on social media, captures the moment of the explosion, followed by chaos and panic in the area.

The incident occurred in the Ormur area before Iftar when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated, injuring four people, including Mufti Munir Shakir. He was returning from Asar prayers at a mosque.

The injured were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), where Mufti Munir succumbed to his injuries.

Peshawar’s CCPO confirmed that Mufti Shakir was the target of the attack. Police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) teams were investigating the incident. Mufti Shakir was known for his sermons and had a large following on social media.

Recent Attacks on Religious Figures

Last month, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq (JUI-S) chief Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq was among three people martyred in a powerful suicide blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq had taken over JUI-S leadership after his father, Maulana Samiul Haq, was assassinated in Rawalpindi in 2018.

According to KP Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed, the attack targeting Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq was a suicide bombing that occurred after Friday prayers.