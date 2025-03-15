Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Mufti Munir Shakir martyred in Peshawar mosque blast

Peshawar Mosque Blast Mufti Munir Shakir Killed

Religious scholar Mufti Munir Shakir has succumbed to injuries sustained in a blast outside a mosque in Peshawar’s Armar area.

According to police officials, the explosion occurred just before Iftar when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated outside the mosque, injuring four people, including Mufti Munir Shakir. The blast also caused partial damage to the mosque’s outer wall.

The injured were immediately shifted to Lady Reading Hospital, where Mufti Munir Shakir was brought in critical condition. Despite medical efforts, he could not survive his injuries. His body is being transported to his residence for last rites.

Hospital officials confirmed that three other injured individuals are currently under treatment. Meanwhile, the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) has begun collecting forensic evidence from the scene.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the incident and has sought a report from law enforcement authorities. He also directed officials to ensure the swift arrest of those responsible and expressed his wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, expressed grief over Mufti Munir Shakir’s demise, stating that attacks on religious scholars are deeply concerning and highly condemnable. He emphasized that those targeting innocent lives are enemies of humanity.

Similarly, Provincial Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali also extended his condolences over the tragic incident.

Authorities continue their investigation as security remains on high alert in the region.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 15 March 2025 Saturday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
     

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search