Mufti Munir Shakir martyred in Peshawar mosque blast

Religious scholar Mufti Munir Shakir has succumbed to injuries sustained in a blast outside a mosque in Peshawar’s Armar area.

According to police officials, the explosion occurred just before Iftar when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated outside the mosque, injuring four people, including Mufti Munir Shakir. The blast also caused partial damage to the mosque’s outer wall.

The injured were immediately shifted to Lady Reading Hospital, where Mufti Munir Shakir was brought in critical condition. Despite medical efforts, he could not survive his injuries. His body is being transported to his residence for last rites.

Hospital officials confirmed that three other injured individuals are currently under treatment. Meanwhile, the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) has begun collecting forensic evidence from the scene.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the incident and has sought a report from law enforcement authorities. He also directed officials to ensure the swift arrest of those responsible and expressed his wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, expressed grief over Mufti Munir Shakir’s demise, stating that attacks on religious scholars are deeply concerning and highly condemnable. He emphasized that those targeting innocent lives are enemies of humanity.

Similarly, Provincial Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali also extended his condolences over the tragic incident.

Authorities continue their investigation as security remains on high alert in the region.