Proclaimed offender arrested at Sialkot airport

LAHORE – Punjab Police Special Operations Cell successfully arrested a proclaimed offender at Sialkot Airport while he was attempting to flee abroad, officials confirmed on Monday.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the accused, identified as Umar alias Umair, was wanted in multiple firing incidents. He had injured a citizen in 2022 and was involved in another shooting case this year.

His name was placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) to prevent his escape.

The Special Operations Cell intercepted and arrested the suspect at the airport before he could leave the country.

Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar lauded the efforts of the RPO and CPO Gujranwala for the successful operation.