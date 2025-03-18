Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 18 March 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola & 10 grams

Gold price remains at all-time high in Pakistan, with per tola rate hovering at Rs314,800 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat was Rs269,890 on March 18 2025.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 288,200 per tola, 21 karat at 275,100, and 18 Karat at 235,800.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rate

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs314,800 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs269,890

Gold Rate in Lahore, Karachi