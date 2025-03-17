Gold becomes more expensive; prices reach record levels

The price of gold has once again soared to an all-time high, driven by a continued global and local upward trend in the bullion market.

The surge is attributed to increasing investment in gold worldwide, particularly in the United States and other major economies, as investors seek safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainties. As a result, international and domestic gold prices have reached record-breaking levels.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold rose by $13 per ounce, reaching a new peak of $2,997. Following this global trend, the local gold market in Pakistan also witnessed significant price hikes.

The price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,100 per tola, setting a new record at Rs314,800 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs943, reaching Rs269,890—the highest in the country’s history.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable despite the surge in gold rates. The price of silver per tola stood firm at Rs3,530, while the price for 10 grams remained unchanged at Rs3,026.

With gold prices continuing their upward trajectory, market analysts predict sustained volatility in the bullion sector, influenced by global economic conditions and investor sentiment.