Elderly man duped by fake cop, loses Rs600,000 in ATM scam

SARGODHA – An elderly citizen’s ATM card was snatched in Satellite Town, and a large sum of money was withdrawn.

According to the police, the 73-year-old pensioner stated that the person who took his ATM card was dressed in a police uniform, and he discovered the withdrawal 10 days later.

The elderly citizen claimed that the suspect withdrew Rs621,000 from his account.

Police reported that a case has been registered on the elderly man’s complaint, and the search for the suspect has begun.