Fake Date Scam tricks Pakistani ‘Romeos’ into paying expensive bills at high-end restaurants

LAHORE – Another growing fraud in Pakistan raised eyebrows as a restaurant scam targets young people with fake dates, leaving them empty-pocketed.

A famous group on social media gets a new post as a young man flagged others about the sophisticated scams. A man said he got request from a woman on Facebook and two moved forward. The girl quickly invited him to date at a local eatery and after ordering plethora of food, including mutton, BBQ, and various shakes, the woman disappeared after claiming to go to the restroom, leaving the man to foot a hefty bill of Rs20,000.

The desperate man waited for more than half an hour, only to be informed by the waiter that the bill that she left and now hefty bill needed to be settled. To his surprise, the woman later blocked him on social media, leaving him unable to reach out for any recourse.

The man said similar incidents since occurred, with one of his friends experiencing the same scam at the same restaurant, leading them to suspect that the woman might have been hired by the restaurant owner as part of a scheme to boost business.

The victim refused to mention the name of the restaurant but warned public about the potential fraud, urging diners to be cautious when engaging in online interactions.

Alert: New WhatsApp Hack scam targets iPhone Users in Pakistan (VIDEO)

