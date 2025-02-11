Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore cop slaps Special Branch official near Gaddafi Stadium (VIDEO)

NoLAHORE – Two officials of Punjab police engaged in altercation during security duty near Gaddafi Stadium after a heated argument over motorcycle parking issue.

Reports said an official of police’s Special Branch reached an entry point near Liberty Chowk by motorcycle when he was stopped by police officials.

He was asked to park his bike outside the limits of Gaddafi Stadium but he insisted on taking it inside, ensuing heated exchanged among police officials.

The situation turned violent when a sub-inspect, who was deployed at the entry point, slapped the Special Branch office in the face.

However, other police officials separated them and tried to cool down the situation.

Following the incident, DIG operations has sought an inquiry report from the SP Model Town.

The incident happened as tri-nation matches were played at the stadium, which is also set to host Champions Trophy matches later this month.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

