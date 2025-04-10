Punjab imposes strict ban on smoking in public places

The Punjab government has announced a stringent crackdown on smoking in public places, reinforcing the Anti-Tobacco Ordinance of 2002 across the province. As part of the new directive, smoking is now strictly prohibited in educational institutions, offices, hospitals, shopping malls, public transport, and other public spaces. Violators could face fines ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 100,000.

The decision came following a high-level meeting chaired by Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazrat Ali. The meeting, attended by officials from relevant departments, emphasized strict enforcement of the anti-smoking law in all cities, including Rawalpindi.

Authorities were briefed on the government’s action plan, which includes mandatory signage at shops selling tobacco products. Furthermore, selling cigarettes within a 50-meter radius of any educational institution has been officially banned.

Syed Nazrat Ali reiterated the government’s commitment to curbing tobacco use, especially in areas frequented by the public and youth. “Strict measures are essential to protect the health of our citizens, especially the younger generation,” he stated.

The initiative is part of a broader public health campaign aimed at reducing the harmful effects of tobacco and promoting a smoke-free environment across Punjab.