Pakistan’s Noor Zaman wins Under-23 World Squash Championship in Karachi

By Web Desk
7:49 pm | Apr 10, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistan’s Noor Zaman has won the title at the first-ever Under-23 World Squash Championship held in Karachi.

The championship, with a prize pool of $60,000, took place at the DA Creek Club. In the five-game final, Noor Zaman made a stunning comeback from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Egyptian rival Karim El-Torky, winning the match 3-2.

Noor Zaman was moved to tears with joy after the victory. He said, “I worked hard to win the final, and Allah has rewarded me for my efforts.”

He added, “This win is an honor for the entire country. I decided not to feel the pressure and fought till the last moment to secure the victory.”

It is noteworthy that in the first semifinal of the championship, Noor Zaman had defeated Malaysia’s Amash Neeraj Chandran.

