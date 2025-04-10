Corbin Bosch banned for one year from PSL over contract breach

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a one-year ban on South African cricketer Corbin Bosch from participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Corbin Bosch violated his agreement with the PSL by refusing to play despite having a signed contract. He prioritized another league over the PSL.

According to the PCB, Corbin Bosch will not be eligible to play in the next edition of the PSL. The South African all-rounder has also been fined.

Legal Notice Issued for Breach of PSL Contract

The PCB has refrained from disclosing the amount of the fine due to a non-disclosure agreement.

Corbin Bosch has accepted the punishment and fine imposed by the PCB.

“I am ashamed of my actions and sincerely apologize to Pakistani fans. I especially apologize to Peshawar Zalmi supporters for the disappointment. I take full responsibility and accept the consequences,” Bosch said.