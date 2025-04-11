Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR 11 April 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:19 am | Apr 11, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s open market witnessed slight changes on April 11, Friday, with major currencies, including Dollar witnessing marginal gains against Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar (USD) saw slight shift, hovering at Rs280.55 for buying and Rs282.25 for selling. UK Pound remained one of the strongest performers, quoted at Rs359.6 (buying) and Rs363.1 (selling), while Euro (EUR) also held steady, trading at Rs307.4 for buying and Rs310.15 for selling.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) was being traded at Rs74.7 for buying and Rs75.25 for selling. UAE Dirham (AED) hovered around Rs76.35 (buying) and Rs77 (selling). Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) continued to trade at the top end, with rates between Rs898.4 and Rs907.15.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
Our Correspondent

