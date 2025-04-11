Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR 11 April 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s open market witnessed slight changes on April 11, Friday, with major currencies, including Dollar witnessing marginal gains against Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar (USD) saw slight shift, hovering at Rs280.55 for buying and Rs282.25 for selling. UK Pound remained one of the strongest performers, quoted at Rs359.6 (buying) and Rs363.1 (selling), while Euro (EUR) also held steady, trading at Rs307.4 for buying and Rs310.15 for selling.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) was being traded at Rs74.7 for buying and Rs75.25 for selling. UAE Dirham (AED) hovered around Rs76.35 (buying) and Rs77 (selling). Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) continued to trade at the top end, with rates between Rs898.4 and Rs907.15.