Today Gold price in Pakistan 24, 21 Karat April 10, 2025

ISLAMABAD – 24 Karat Gold prices moved up by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs321,000 per tola according to the latest figures released by the Sarafa Association, and 10 grams of gold also witnessed a sharp increase of Rs2,572, now standing at Rs275,205.

This surge follows a growing trend seen over recent weeks, driven by increased local demand and global market influences. The price of silver, however, remained unchanged at Rs3,170 per tola.

Gold Rates in Pakistan – 24K

Weight Rate 1 Tola Rs. 321,000 10 Grams Rs. 275,205

Gold Rates in Pakistan – 21K

Weight Rate 1 Tola Rs. 286,997 10 Grams Rs. 246,060

In the international market, Gold prices moved up to $3,048 as U.S.-China trade tensions escalated and the dollar weakened. Investors turned to gold as a safe haven, with China hiking tariffs on U.S. goods. Markets now await Fed rate signals and U.S. inflation data.