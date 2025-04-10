Today Gold price in Pakistan 24, 21 Karat April 10, 2025

ISLAMABAD – 24 Karat Gold prices moved up by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs321,000 per tola according to the latest figures released by the Sarafa Association, and 10 grams of gold also witnessed a sharp increase of Rs2,572, now standing at Rs275,205.
This surge follows a growing trend seen over recent weeks, driven by increased local demand and global market influences. The price of silver, however, remained unchanged at Rs3,170 per tola.
Gold Rates in Pakistan – 24K
|Weight
|Rate
|1 Tola
|Rs. 321,000
|10 Grams
|Rs. 275,205
Gold Rates in Pakistan – 21K
|Weight
|Rate
|1 Tola
|Rs. 286,997
|10 Grams
|Rs. 246,060
In the international market, Gold prices moved up to $3,048 as U.S.-China trade tensions escalated and the dollar weakened. Investors turned to gold as a safe haven, with China hiking tariffs on U.S. goods. Markets now await Fed rate signals and U.S. inflation data.
|Gold
|Rates
|Gold Price (Spot)
|$3,048.19 (↑ 2.2%)
|Gold Futures (U.S.)
|$3,065.40 (↑ 2.5%)