Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 September 2022

08:15 AM | 6 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 September 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs140,500 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 120,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 110,458 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 128,791.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Karachi PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Islamabad PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Peshawar PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Quetta PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Sialkot PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Attock PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Gujranwala PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Jehlum PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Multan PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Bahawalpur PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Gujrat PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Nawabshah PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Chakwal PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Hyderabad PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Nowshehra PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Sargodha PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Faisalabad PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490
Mirpur PKR 140,500 PKR 1,490

