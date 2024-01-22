Gold sees decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in both local and international market on first day of the business week, Monday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said per tola gold price decreased by Rs600 to settle at Rs214,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs514 to reach Rs184,071.

In international market, the price of the yellow metal plunged by $8 to reach $2,042.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10-gram.

On Saturday, gold had witnessed upward trend in domestic market on Pakistan for second consecutive day in line with rising international prices.

Per tola gold price surged by Rs300 to settle at Rs215,300 while the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs257 to reach Rs184,585.