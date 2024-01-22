Search

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold sees decline in Pakistan

05:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2024
Gold sees decline in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in both local and international market on first day of the business week, Monday. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said per tola gold price decreased by Rs600 to settle at Rs214,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs514 to reach Rs184,071. 

In international market, the price of the yellow metal plunged by $8 to reach $2,042. 

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10-gram.

On Saturday, gold had witnessed upward trend in domestic market on Pakistan for second consecutive day in line with rising international prices. 

Per tola gold price surged by Rs300 to settle at Rs215,300 while the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs257 to reach Rs184,585.

Pakistani rupee begins week on positive note against dollar in inter-bank

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

05:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

05:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

08:26 AM | 14 Jan, 2024

Gold rates increase in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 14 ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Details of BLF terrorists struck by Pakistani inside Iran revealed

Gold & Silver Rate

05:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 22nd January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: