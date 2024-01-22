Gold sees decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in both local and international market on first day of the business week, Monday.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said per tola gold price decreased by Rs600 to settle at Rs214,700.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs514 to reach Rs184,071.
In international market, the price of the yellow metal plunged by $8 to reach $2,042.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10-gram.
On Saturday, gold had witnessed upward trend in domestic market on Pakistan for second consecutive day in line with rising international prices.
Per tola gold price surged by Rs300 to settle at Rs215,300 while the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs257 to reach Rs184,585.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
