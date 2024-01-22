FM Hossein Amir Abdollahian to visit Islamabad as Pakistan, Iran normalise diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will undertake a visit to Pakistan on January 29 as tensions between the neighbouring country started cooling down after airstrikes.

The Foreign Office confirmed the development, saying the Iranian official will be visiting Pakistan at the invitation of FM Jalil Abbas Jilani.

It further agreed that Pakistan and Iran have mutually agreed that ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by Friday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu welcomed the development in a social media post Taking to social media platform X, he wrote that he was "so delighted that leaderships of both Pakistan and Iran so deftly handled a challenging moment astutely- swiftly putting relations back on track".

"We have great potential ahead & both brotherly countries must collectively promote peace & development in region," Tipu added.

On Jan 17, Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran following a "blatant breach" of its sovereignty and unprovoked violation of its airspace after Tehran launched airstrikes in Pangur city of Balochistan leaving two children dead and three women injured. The move sparked massive condemnation from Islamabad.

The next day, on January 18, Pakistan carried out precision military strikes on terrorists’ hideouts inside Iran in a retaliatory attack.