Precision strikes carried out to target terrorist hideouts inside Iran, says ISPR

02:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
Precision strikes carried out to target terrorist hideouts inside Iran, says ISPR
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan.

The precision strikes were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons. Maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

Hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front were successfully struck in an intelligence based operation, code name 'Marg Bar Sarmachar'.

The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others.

“Pakistan Armed Forces remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism.

“Our resolve to ensure that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan is respected and safeguarded against any misadventure, remains unwavering. We reaffirm our determination to defeat all enemies of Pakistan with the support of the people of Pakistan,” read official statment.

Going forward, dialogue and cooperation is deemed prudent in resolving bilateral issues between the two neighbouring brotherly countries, it added.

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits back Iran in retaliation to deadly air strikes

02:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

