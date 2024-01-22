Details of BLF terrorists struck by Pakistani inside Iran revealed

ISLAMABAD – The recent retaliatory airstrikes by Pakistan on Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) bases in Iran have provided initial details on the terrorists involved in various terror attacks in Balochistan.

On January 18, Pakistan successfully targeted BLF’s secret hideouts in Iran, resulting in the elimination of multiple terrorists, including Dosta (Chairman Zamran), Sahil (Shafaq), Muhammad Wazir (Wazo), Asghar (Bisham), and Bajar (Soghat).

Investigations unveiled that Dosta, a Panjgur district resident, joined BLF in 2013 and was associated with the commander Fazal Sher (Tahir group). Dosta participated in attacks on a school and an FC post in Prom on September 20, 2019, and May 23, 2020, respectively.

Involved in drug dealing, looting, and attacks against law enforcement in the Prom sector, Dosta played a significant role in the mine explosion at Yusuf Post on September 4, 2022.

Additionally, he was implicated in the kidnapping of Akhlaq (Shaukat) on January 19, 2023, who was later killed on March 3, 2023, in the Balgatar area.

Asghar, another resident of Panjgur district, supported the attack on a Frontier Corps patrolling party in Gavash Chakra Bazar on July 20, 2021.

Subsequently, in February 2023, Asghar targeted and killed Muhammad Ansar at a bus stand in Panjgur, resulting in the martyrdom of a soldier on November 21, 2023.

Muhammad Wazir initially joined the Baloch Republican Army (BLA) in 2013/14 and later joined BLF in 2019. Wazir, the brother of BLF terrorist Abid (Chakar), participated in several terrorist activities in Panjgur district. He targeted and killed Ahmadullah (son of Bashir) and Amir (son of Muhammad Hanif) on September 14, 2020.

Wazir conducted a grenade attack on the Pul Naka post on March 4, 2023, and a landmine explosion near an FC convoy at Customs Office Area on May 1, 2023.

Bajar (Soghat), associated with BLF since 2016, participated in various terrorist attacks on law enforcement agencies in the Prom sector. Bajar supported the kidnapping of Nazir (son of Bahram) on March 7, 2023, leading to his killing on April 8, 2023. He was also involved in a grenade attack on the Pul Naka post on March 4, 2023, and a landmine attack targeting an FC convoy near the Customs Office area on May 1, 2023.

Sahil, involved in numerous terrorist attacks against innocent Pakistanis and security forces, was the brother of terrorist Bulbul. Active in extortion and terrorist activities in the Margat and Harnai areas, Sahil was among the eliminated militants.

The airstrikes were a response to Iran’s missile and drone strikes inside Pakistan on Tuesday. Iran claimed these strikes targeted two bases of Jaish-al Adl, a terrorist group operating from Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) emphasised that the precision strikes utilised armed drones, rockets, loitering munitions, and stand-off weapons. The military assured citizens that the armed forces remain vigilant to ensure the safety of Pakistan against acts of terrorism.