Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 December 2021
08:36 AM | 14 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 119,300 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 102,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 93,775 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.109,360.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Karachi
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Quetta
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Attock
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Multan
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 119,300
|PKR 1,490
- PAKvWI: Pakistan eye series win in second T20I against Windies today12:52 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Petrol prices likely to go down by up to Rs11 per litre: reports12:24 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan allows stranded citizens in Category C countries to return ...11:53 AM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Hasan Ali gets into verbal spat with local journalist at PSL presser ...11:26 AM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Education ministers meet today to discuss schools winter vacations10:46 AM | 14 Dec, 2021
Husband records as Hareem Shah unpacks liqour bottles (VIDEO)
08:32 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora test positive for coronavirus06:27 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Zainab Abbas and Hamza Kardar welcome a baby boy06:45 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Nora Fatehi turns up the heat with new photos05:15 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021