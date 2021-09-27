Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 September 2021
Web Desk
08:47 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 September 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 110,900 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs  87,085 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 101,650.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Karachi PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Islamabad PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Peshawar PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Quetta PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Sialkot PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Attock PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Gujranwala PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Jehlum PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Multan PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Bahawalpur PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Gujrat PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Nawabshah PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Chakwal PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Hyderabad PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Nowshehra PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Sargodha PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Faisalabad PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420
Mirpur PKR 110,900 PKR 1,420

