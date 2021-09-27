Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 September 2021
08:47 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 110,900 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 87,085 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 101,650.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Karachi
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Quetta
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Attock
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Multan
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 110,900
|PKR 1,420
