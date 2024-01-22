Pakistani rupee begins week on positive note against dollar in inter-bank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee rose against the US currency on Monday, on the back of UAE rollover and nod from IMF's top board.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency witnessed marginal improvement against the USD, hovering around 279.77, with the latest jump of Rs0.13.

Meanwhile, the incumbent authorities committed to International Monetary Fund (IMF) to let the local currency find its market value as imports are normalised.

Pakistan took structural reforms in the exchange companies sector that will enhance governance and transparency.