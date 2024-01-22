Three universities closed in Islamabad over security threats

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Pakistan's capital have shut down three key universities for indefinite period over security threats.
Reports in local media said security agencies conducted a search operation in the outskirts of capital late Sunday, and later Bahria University, Air University, and National Defence University were closed.
Varsity students were informed about the closure by administration in late-night messages.
Reports further said final examinations of university students have also been affected due to sudden closure.
Police and other law enforcement officials beefed up security in the federal capital due to the upcoming elections and ongoing sit-ins by Baloch protesters.
Pakistan is reeling from fresh wave of terrorism. The country of 240 million saw over 1,500 violence-related deaths and over 1,500 injuries last year.
The deteriorating security situation marked record 6-year high, exceeding 2018 level and highest in last six years.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
