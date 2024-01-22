Three universities closed in Islamabad over security threats

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Pakistan's capital have shut down three key universities for indefinite period over security threats.

Reports in local media said security agencies conducted a search operation in the outskirts of capital late Sunday, and later Bahria University, Air University, and National Defence University were closed.

Varsity students were informed about the closure by administration in late-night messages.

Reports further said final examinations of university students have also been affected due to sudden closure.

Police and other law enforcement officials beefed up security in the federal capital due to the upcoming elections and ongoing sit-ins by Baloch protesters.

Pakistan is reeling from fresh wave of terrorism. The country of 240 million saw over 1,500 violence-related deaths and over 1,500 injuries last year.

The deteriorating security situation marked record 6-year high, exceeding 2018 level and highest in last six years.

