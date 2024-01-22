Fear grips Islamabad as man found hanging dead from I-9 bridge

ISLAMABAD — A feeling of insecurity and fear loomed large over residents of Pakistan's federal capital today as residents witnessed the gruesome scene of a dead body hanging from a pedestrian bridge.

Graphic pictures and videos doing rounds online show the corpse of a resident hanging from a pedestrian bridge in sector I-9 on Monday. The hanging body amid dense fog depicts a grim scene for the people of the twin cities.

Police told the media that the deceased has been identified as Umar Shaham, a resident of sector I-9/1.

A dead body hanging from the padestrian bridge at Express Highway #Islamabad. Reason Unknown pic.twitter.com/oSAb8bR6Xl — Islamabad Updates (@IslamabadViews) January 22, 2024

The gruesome incident occurred within the limits of Aabpara Police Station while the investigators have launched an investigation into the matter. Cops are also looking into the matter with the possibility of suicide as well.

The development comes as several educational institutes in Islamabad have been closed in precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff in the wake of a reported security threat.