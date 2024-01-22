PTI candidate for NA-119 withdraws in support of Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Mehr Muhammad Waseem, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in Lahore's NA-119, has announced his withdrawal in support of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in a key political shift ahead of general elections.

Waseem turned against the PTI and joined the PML-N, promising to support Maryam Nawaz. This happened after a meeting between the PML-N leadership and Waseem and his closest associates on Sunday.

During the meeting, notable PML-N leaders including as Maryam Nawaz, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Maryam Aurangzeb, Ali Pervez Malik, and Khawaja Imran Nazir were present.

On January 25, Waseem will formally declare his entry into the PML-N during a rally. Maryam Nawaz will also give a speech to the participants.