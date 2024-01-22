Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital remains in clutches of cold wave and fog

Lahore and parts of Punjab remained in the clutches of a persistent cold on Monday, causing low visibility and flight delays due to dense fog.

In the early hours of the day, there was dense fog in parts of the metropolis, and PMD cautioned people to travel safely.

In its advisory, Pakistan Meteorological Department said continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan and that extreme cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas.

Lahore Rain update

Amid the coldwave, there are no chances of showers in Lahore, or in other Punjab cities on Monday.

Lahore temperature today

The temperature of the metropolis was recorded at 7°C around noon, while the temperature is expected drop in the evening. Humidity was recorded at over 80 percent in the city.

Lahore Air Quality

Lahore's air quality was recorded at 275, which is alarming high, and was ranked among worst in the world.

Experts said any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Islamabad during next few days. Citizens are advised to be cautious. Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Leh -12, Skardu -11, Kalam -07, Gilgit, Astore -06, Gupis, Srinagar -05, Kalat -04, Chitral, Hunza, Rawalakot, Quetta and Mirkhani -03.