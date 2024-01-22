Search

Final list of candidates from Sindh for general elections 2024

Web Desk
02:02 PM | 22 Jan, 2024
Final list of candidates from Sindh for general elections 2024

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has shared the final list of candidates for general elections 2024.

The country's apex polls body shared the list which was earlier delayed due to legal cases regarding the allocation of electoral symbols. 

List of Final Elections Candidates from Sindh

List of contesting candidates from Sindh Provincial Assembly 

ECP issues final list of contesting election candidates; Check out who's running from Punjab

Web Desk

