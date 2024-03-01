Pakistan divided over poll rigging claims, shows latest elections 2024 survey

LAHORE – A nationwide survey reveals that citizens are divided over claims regarding rigging in general elections, conducted on Feb 8, 2024.

Ipsos in Pakistan conducted a survey titled “Pakistan General Elections 2024 Perception on Transparency & Rigging”. The sample size of more than 3,000 was selected from all four province of the country and Islamabad.

The overall perception of rigging in elections shows 54% of Pakistanis think elections were overall transparent, while 39% think these were rigged.

The highest perception of rigging was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by Islamabad, Balochistan and Punjab. However, the majority of people in Sindh believed elections were transparent.

Meanwhile, 3 in 5 Pakistanis believed that the polling day processes were fair & transparent, shows the survey, adding that positivity is higher among the rural population.

Over 60% people in rural areas believed the elections were transparent while the ratio stands at 52% in urban areas.

In response to question regarding the discontinuation of mobile connections, there was also a divide while highest satisfaction was in Balochistan and lowest in KP.

In Punjab, 34% people termed the discontinuation of mobile phone services a good decision while it stood at 38% in Sindh.