Gold extends gains for second consecutive day in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered gains for second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan in line with upward trend in international prices.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs216,800.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs943 to settle at Rs185,871.
In international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $10 to close at $2,067 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,570 per tola and Rs2,203.36 per 10-gram in Pakistan.
A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs900 to settle at Rs215,700. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs772 to settle at Rs184,928.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.32
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.43
|174.43
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.