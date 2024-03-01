Search

Gold extends gains for second consecutive day in Pakistan

04:19 PM | 1 Mar, 2024
KARACHI – Gold registered gains for second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan in line with upward trend in international prices. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs216,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs943 to settle at Rs185,871.

In international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $10 to close at $2,067 per ounce. 

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,570 per tola and Rs2,203.36 per 10-gram in Pakistan. 

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs900 to settle at Rs215,700. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs772 to settle at Rs184,928.

05:03 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Lahore ATC grants bail to PTI’s Yasmin Rashid in May 9 case

04:19 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal – March 1, 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 1, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.32 282.35
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.11 751.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.32 916.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.43 174.43
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.74 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.13 27.43
Swiss Franc CHF 317.76 320.26
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

