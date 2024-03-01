Gold extends gains for second consecutive day in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered gains for second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan in line with upward trend in international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs216,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs943 to settle at Rs185,871.

In international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $10 to close at $2,067 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,570 per tola and Rs2,203.36 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs900 to settle at Rs215,700. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs772 to settle at Rs184,928.