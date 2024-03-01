Search

Suzuki increases prices of Alto, Cultus and Swift in Pakistan

04:47 PM | 1 Mar, 2024
Suzuki increases prices of Alto, Cultus and Swift in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced a massive increase in prices of its most-selling variants, revealed a notification issued by the automaker a day earlier. 

The Japanese manufacturer has increased the prices of Suzuki Alto, Suzuk Cultus and Suzuki Swift by up to Rs180,000, a move that could affect its overall sales in the South Asia country. 

Suzuki Alto

The auto manufacturer has increased the price of Suzuki Alto VX by Rs80,000, taking new price to Rs2,331,000 while the Alto VXR will now cost Rs2,707,000 after an increase of Rs95,000 and Alto VXR AGS Rs2,894,000 after witnessing an increase of Rs95,000. The revised price of Alto VXL AGS stands at Rs3,045,000.

Suzuki Cultus

Suzuki Cultus AGS has seen an increase of R 180,000 and its new price has been fixed at Rs4,546,000. The price of Suzuki Cultus VXR stands at Rs3,858,000.

Suzuki Swift

Similarly, the prices of Suzuki Swift GL MT and Swift GLX CVT have been increased by Rs85,000 to Rs4,421,000 and Rs5,125,000.

An official of the company has defended the decision, stating that it did not increase the prices for around a years despite closure of production plant and devaluation of rupee against dollar.

