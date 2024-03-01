Lahore ATC grants bail to PTI’s Yasmin Rashid in May 9 case

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court in Punjab capital on Friday granted post-arrest bail to PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case related to burning of police vehicles in Gulberg area on May 9 last year.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed approved the bail against surety bonds worth Rs500,000 after hearing arguments from both sides.

Special Prosecutor Mansoor Bukhari opposed the bail petition, saying the suspect was facing charges of provoking people against state.

Rashid has been detained by police for months over his alleged involvement in various cases including attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence during May 9 riots sparked after the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan in a graft case.