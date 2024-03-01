Lahore ATC grants bail to PTI’s Yasmin Rashid in May 9 case

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court in Punjab capital on Friday granted post-arrest bail to PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case related to burning of police vehicles in Gulberg area on May 9 last year.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed approved the bail against surety bonds worth Rs500,000 after hearing arguments from both sides.
Special Prosecutor Mansoor Bukhari opposed the bail petition, saying the suspect was facing charges of provoking people against state.
Rashid has been detained by police for months over his alleged involvement in various cases including attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence during May 9 riots sparked after the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan in a graft case.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.32
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.43
|174.43
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
