Shoaib Akhtar blessed with baby girl

RAWALPINDI – Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Friday announced latest addition to his family as he was blessed with a baby girl.

The “Rawalpindi Express” made the announcement in a post on Facebook, adding that the newborn has been named as Nooreh Ali Akhtar.

“Mikaeel & Mujaddid have a baby sister now. Allah taala has blessed us with a baby daughter. Welcoming Nooreh Ali Akhtar, born during Jumma prayers, 19th of Shaban, 1445 AH,” read the post.

He also asked the fans for prayers. People from cricketer fraternity and fans congratulated the legendary cricketer on the birth of the daughter.

Last month, pacer Hasan Ali was blessed with a baby girl.