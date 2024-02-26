Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali blessed with baby girl

LAHORE – Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali announced a blessing addition to his family as he was blessed with a baby girl.

The pacer made the announcement on social media platform Instagram, revealing that newborn has been named as Hazal Hassan Ali.

“We are pleased to share that Alhumdulilah we have been blessed with a baby girl earlier this morning. Both mother and daughter are healthy. We request you all to remember us in your prayers,” he captioned the post.

It is recalled that Hassan Ali tied the knot with Indian-origin Samiya Khan in August 2019. In 2021, they were blessed with a baby girl named Halena.