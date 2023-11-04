CWC23: Hasan Ali achieves significant ODI milestone

BENGALURU – Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has achieved a key ODI milestone by completing his 100 wickets on Saturday.

The right-arm pacer picked up his 100th ODI wicket by dismissing Conway for 35 during a must-win watch of World Cup 2023 against New Zealand.

Hasan Ali reached the milestone in 64 innings.

New Zealand have scored 246 for the loss of only one wicket in 34 overs as young gun Rachin Ravindra reached 100, while captain Kane Williamson also close to complete his century.

Ravindra initially combined with fellow opener Devon Conway to compile 66/0 at the end of the Powerplay in the high stakes clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.