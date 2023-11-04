ENGvAUS: England to field first against Australia in World Cup clash

AHMEDABAD – England won the toss and decided to field first in their clash with Australia at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad today (Saturday).
Australia have turned to Cameron Green and Marcus Stonis to replace in-form duo Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh for the clash with rivals England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
England have stuck with the same XI that fell to a disappointing loss against India last start ahead of the first of three must-win matches for the defending champions if they are to keep their slim semi-final hopes alive at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
The titleholders enter the encounter sitting in last-place in the standings after five defeats in six matches that have left them all but out of contention for a spot in the knockout stages.
England have to win all of their three remaining matches in a manner that significantly boosts their net run rate, while also hoping other results go their way.
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Marcus Stonis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Pakistani currency continued to depreciate against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Saturday after witnessing a long gaining streak.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.35 for buying and Rs285.1 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.35
|285.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.01
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3,5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market surged to Rs214,400 on Saturday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend a day earlier despite not change in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs214,400 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs183,813 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Karachi
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Quetta
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Attock
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Multan
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,400
|PKR 2,406
