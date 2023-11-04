ENGvAUS: England to field first against Australia in World Cup clash

AHMEDABAD – England won the toss and decided to field first in their clash with Australia at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad today (Saturday).

Australia have turned to Cameron Green and Marcus Stonis to replace in-form duo Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh for the clash with rivals England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England have stuck with the same XI that fell to a disappointing loss against India last start ahead of the first of three must-win matches for the defending champions if they are to keep their slim semi-final hopes alive at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The titleholders enter the encounter sitting in last-place in the standings after five defeats in six matches that have left them all but out of contention for a spot in the knockout stages.

England have to win all of their three remaining matches in a manner that significantly boosts their net run rate, while also hoping other results go their way.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Marcus Stonis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.