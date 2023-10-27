Usama Mir called up after Shadab Khan injured in South Africa match

CHENNAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan have taken a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan in the ongoing match against South Africa.

Usama Mir has been called up to replace Shadab in the playing XI after the latter hit his head while fielding the game.

He briefly took the field, but after a thorough assessment, the Pakistan team medical panel decided to replace him.

The substitute request was approved by the match referee.

In his first over, Usama Mir got a breakthrough as he removed Rassie van der Dussen in his first over.

Pakistan are defending their modest total of 270 runs against Proteas in a must-win match of the mega cricket event.