Health update on Fakhar Zaman ahead of World Cup match against South Africa

LAHORE – Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman is speedily recovering from his knee injury ahead of a World Cup match against South Africa.

Reports said the left-armed batter would take party in a training session today evening when his fitness will be analysed by the management.

The selection team will take a decision about the participation of Fakhar Zaman in next match after the training session.

The Babar Azam-led team will hold the training session at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after complete rest a day earlier.

Pakistan team will lock horns with South Africa on October 27 (Friday). The Team Green is standing at fifth place on points table after facing three defeats in five matches.

The team green is yet to play four more matches against New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh and England. In order to reach the semi-final, Pakistan need to secure win in all the four matches as in this situation they will have 12 points on the table.

Furthermore, if Pakistan win all the four matches and Australia lose two out of their five remaining matches, then the Babar Azam and Co will easily qualify for semi-final.

But if Pakistan face defeat only in one match, their chances will be dimmed to reach the next round because England and Bangladesh will surpass Pakistan on points table after defeating them.