Australia are determined to uphold their resurgence in Cricket World Cup 2023 as they face the Netherlands at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

The Aussies enter the match on the heels of consecutive victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Yet, squaring off against the Netherlands is no straightforward task, particularly after the Dutch triumphed over South Africa a few days ago.

Australia had a rocky start to the premier event, suffering losses against hosts India and South Africa. Two successive setbacks prompted skepticism, even from Australia's 2015 World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke, about the team's prospects of reaching the semi-finals.

However, the team made an impressive comeback, securing comprehensive wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The Dutch surprised everyone with a victory over South Africa in Dharamasala, creating quite a stir. This World Cup has already delivered its share of drama, with the Dutch win being accompanied by Afghanistan's triumph over reigning champions England and former champions Pakistan.

Australia vs Netherlands Match Live Streaming

Australia vs Netherlands match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

Australia vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 global live stream and TV coverage