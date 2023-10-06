Search

World Cup 2023: Umpiring blunder leads to 5-ball over during Pakistan vs Netherlands match

08:22 PM | 6 Oct, 2023
World Cup 2023: Umpiring blunder leads to 5-ball over during Pakistan vs Netherlands match
Source: ICC (Twitter)

LAHORE – Pakistan’s opening World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands witnessed an umpiring blunder during the team green’s batting innings at Hyderabad Stadium on Friday.

In the match, only five deliveries were bowled in the 14th over of the Pakistan’s innings after Netherlands won the toss and elected to bowl.

The bowling lineup of Netherlands showed skillful performance as the removed top order for 38 in the 10th over.

A solid partnership from Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stabilised the Pakistan’s innings as both players made 68 each. The Green Shirts managed to set 283 runs target for the opponent team.  

The 14th over was called after Shakeel smashed bounder on the fifth delivery with both standing umpires Adrian Holdstock and Chris Brown content that six balls had been delivered. Furthermore, the TV umpire Rod Tucker also failed to note the blunder. 

Pakistan also encountered another umpiring mistake when Shakeel and Rizwan promptly alerted the umpires that the Netherlands had fielded one extra player outside the fielding circle. The umpires admitted the mistake and corrected it. 

