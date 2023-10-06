‘Koi Nahi Like Us’: PCB releases song for World Cup 2023

A celebration of Pakistan Cricket - the team, the fans, the nation - and our unbreakable spirit and passion for the game!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2023
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued gaining streak against the US dollar in the interbank trading session on Friday.
The dollar lost another Rs0.87 in the opening session of intra-day trading session and was being traded at Rs282.75 around 10:51am.
Last week, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum and settled at 284.68.
Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs26 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.
Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.
Pakistani authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Karachi
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Quetta
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Attock
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Multan
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
