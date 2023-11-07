Babar Azam plays golf with Pakistan's coaches on break day

Pakistan's national team took a day off on Tuesday between matches and training sessions for the ICC World Cup 2023, which is currently taking place in India.

Captain Babar Azam took advantage of the break day by going golfing with Head coach Grant Bradburn, batting coach Andrew Puttick, and bowling coach Morne Morkel in Kolkata.

The remaining squad members, meanwhile, used their free day to work out and go swimming at their hotel.

It should be mentioned that the Pakistani team is subject to strict security measures in India and is not permitted to go on frequent outings.

The team members' training will get back up tomorrow, Wednesday, at 2:00 p.m. local time.

Pakistan won a crucial match against New Zealand by 21 runs (DLS method). The play was often delayed by weather and was ultimately cancelled.