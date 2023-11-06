Sri Lanka captain Mendis refuses to congratulate Virat Kohli for ODI centuries’ record

DELHI – Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis refused to congratulate Indian batsman Virat Kohli for equaling a world record for most ODI centuries.

Kohli, on his 35th birthday, equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI hundreds after he completed his 49th ton in a World Cup match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Indian won the match by 243 runs sealing their spot in semi-final round of the mega event.

Following his ton, wishes pour in from cricket fans from across the world but Sri Lanka captain gave a weird reply when he was asked if he would congratulate Kohli on his feat.

Mendis was addressing a pre-match conference on Sunday when a journalist asked the question. In response, the Sri Lanka player expressed surprise on it and later said: “Why would I congratulate him [Virat Kohli]?”

The response has sparked a debate on social media where Pakistani and Indian fans are expressing their views on it.