World Cup 2023: India take on South Africa in top of table clash today

KOLKATA – India will take on South Africa in the 37th match of the ICC World Cup at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.

India will look to keep their unbeaten run going against South Africa when the two meet at Eden Gardens for the top of the table clash.

India will be going into the match without an injured Hardik Pandya who has been ruled out of the tournament and has been replaced by Prasidh Krishna.

All eyes, however, will be on Virat Kohli who will be taking the field on his 35th birthday, looking for impressive show against the Proteas.

However, South Africa will know that batting first has worked in their favour so far in the tournament.

The Proteas have thrived with that option, regularly crossing the 350-run threshold with ease.

And even if they don’t get their preferred bat-first, there is enough firepower in the South Africa pace attack to rattle India.

In addition, they carry a strong spin arsenal in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

